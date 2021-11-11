ARLINGTON — Community Healing Circles were created to help people process their losses as a result of the pandemic, and to identify actions to uplift and support each other in these challenging times. The group will meet on Nov. 21 from 3-5 p.m. at The Arlington Common, 3938 VT Route 7A (on the site of the former St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, in the building in the back).
The cost is $35 per person.
In safe space, the group will reflect upon and share answers to questions. Some of them are: What have you lost as a result of the pandemic? How have you been changed? What has sustained you in the difficult times? Have you made any changes in yourself or your life? How can we create a better world, in light of what we’ve experienced, seen and learned?
To reserve a space, contact Teresa King at teresaking1@live.com or at https://thelargerpicture.com.
Please bring a journal, pen, and a mask, if you are not fully vaccinated. More information can be found under Events at https://thelargerpicture.com.
Future circles will be held on Dec. 12 and Jan. 9. Community Healing Circles will be ongoing.