BENNINGTON — Stephen Leffler, MD, the president and chief operating officer of the University of Vermont Medical Center, will be featured on the March 31 episode of Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s "Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson," a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show.
Leffler and Dobson, the chief medical officer for SVMC, will discuss the state of health care from the perspective of the state’s largest health care organization.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV) and airs live at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Viewers can see "Medical Matters Weekly" live on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. Those viewing on Facebook will be able to contribute questions through the chat function.
Leffler has worked at UVM Medical Center as an emergency room physician for more than 25 years, and is a professor of surgery at the UVM College of Medicine. He has served as chief population health and quality officer, as chief medical officer, and as medical director of the Emergency Department. In addition, Leffler has served as president of the medical staff, president of the Vermont Medical Society, and as chair of the OneCare Vermont Board.
He received his medical degree from the UVM College of Medicine and completed residency training in emergency medicine at the University of New Mexico before joining the UVM/Fletcher Allen faculty in 1993. He completed his master’s in health care delivery science at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth in 2016.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as YouTube and on many podcast-hosting platforms, respectively.
Upcoming episodes will feature the following guests:
April 7: David Veltre, MD, a hand and upper extremity specialist at SVMC Orthopedics in Bennington.
April 14: Vermont Commissioner of Health Dr. Mark Levine.
April 21: Michaela Schneiderbauer, MD, orthopedic surgeon with SVMC Orthopedics.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.