hazmat

John Fay, programs manager at Windham Solid Waste Management District, in Brattleboro, Vt., organizes the hazardous waste into the proper areas for disposal on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

 Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance will hold a household hazardous waste event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday at The Dorset School, 130 School Lane, Dorset, for residents of the Towns of Arlington, Bennington, Dorset, Glastenbury, Manchester, Pawlet, Pownal, Rupert, Sandgate, Searsburg, Shaftsbury, Stamford, Sunderland and Woodford.

Visit https://www.bcswavt.org/news/fall-2021-hhw-flyer/ for information on what will be accepted at the event.

Bring any substance with labels that say caustic, toxic, corrosive, poison, flammable, danger, warning, caution or use in an open environment. Examples include: antifreeze, turpentine, stains, varnishes, carburetor cleaner, creosote, drain cleaner, oven cleaner, paint strippers, thinners, solvents, fertilizers (weed and feed only - no compost of manure), gas treatments, gasoline, kerosene, engine degreaser, floor, metal, and furniture polishes, latex and oil based paint, pool chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, mercury thermostats, fluorescent tubes, compact fluorescent lamps, batteries (single use/primary and rechargeable), driveway sealer, fire extinguishers, and one and twenty pound propane tanks.

Do not bring used motor oil, auto or mower batteries or other lead acid batteries, radioactive materials, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, sharps (e.g., needles), tires, explosives (ammunition/fireworks), furniture, bulky items, mattresses, scrap metal, appliances, electronic waste, products in garbage bags, trash, empty cans/containers, dried paint, shampoos, soaps, pharmaceuticals, ointments, dish soap, dishwasher soap, candles, rock salt, drywall compound, dried out latex paint, empty cans, and fertilizers without herbicides.

Please place all items to be disposed in the trunk of your car or the back of your van or truck. Do not exit your vehicle. Containers such as gas cans will not be returned.

Please leave your pets at home. Please wear a mask. 

For questions or to register your business, contact Michael S. Batcher at mbatcher@bcrcvt.org or 518-669-7146 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No text messages please.

