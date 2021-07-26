doctor-T2.jpg

Dr. Norr Hashem is joining the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Pownal campus.

BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is pleased to welcome Norr Hashem, DO, a family medicine physician, to the SVMC Pownal Campus and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Dr. Hashem completed his undergraduate studies at Rutgers University in New Jersey, his medical degree at New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, and his residency in family medicine at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Pennsylvania.

Most recently, he worked as a physician at Alexander Valley Healthcare, a federally qualified health center, and as medical director for the Cloverdale Healthcare Center, a skilled nursing facility, both in Cloverdale, Calif. He is board certified by the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.

SVMC’s Pownal Campus offers comprehensive medical care for the whole family. Its services include care for children and adults, obstetrics, health promotion and wellness programs, and on-site blood draw and x-ray services. The office is located at 7237 Route 7 in Pownal. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 802-681-2780 for an appointment.

