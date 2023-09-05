BENNINGTON — Harvest Fest returns to downtown Bennington on Saturday, Oct. 14, to close out the summer event season.
The festival will close down Main Street, School Street, and Pleasant Street with activities, vendors, food, music, and more. Merchants Park will host three bands on Thomson Family Stage, as well as a couple of bouncy houses and games for the kids to enjoy.
The festival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public with plenty of parking downtown.
The Better Bennington Corporation will host over 50 vendors and 25 activities, including a Scavenger Hunt, four stages with unique performances, wandering characters, and a demonstration by the Medieval Jousters. Several downtown restaurants will be serving on the street, with food trucks rounding out the culinary options, including Filipino, Polish, Mexican, and Jamaican cuisine.
Grownups and kids alike will have Pleasant Street to play pickleball, cornhole, and more. There will be a pumpkin carving/painting station where kids of all ages will have access to the materials needed to create their masterpieces with adult guidance. Of course, there will be a station to continue creating artistic rocks for the growth of Benny, the Caterpillar.
The two BBC info booths will provide guessing games, an option to participate in judging the windows of the downtown shops, and downtown merchant gift baskets that will be raffled off, as well as the highly popular 50/50 raffle. Watch the website and Facebook for details.
Adults will have the option to enjoy adult beverages outside at Farm Road Brewing, The Angry Egg II, Madison's Brewery, Your Belly's Deli and several of the downtown merchants will offer specials and sales and the full list of these will be available on the website, DISTRX, the FB event page, and the info booths.