BENNINGTON — Harvest Fest is coming to downtown Bennington on Oct. 15. The festival will close Main, School and Pleasant streets, as well as filling up Merchants Park with activities, vendors, food, music and more. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Harvest Fest will feature over 50 vendors, 25 activities, four stages with 13 performances and a demonstration by the Medieval Jousters. Several downtown restaurants will be serving on the street with food trucks, and rounding out the culinary options are Filipino, Mexican and Jamaican cuisine.
School Street will house a cornhole competition, and the sign-up sheets will be available ahead of time at betterbennington.com/event-details/harvest-festival. There will be a pumpkin carving/painting station, where kids of all ages can purchase a pumpkin and have access to all the carving materials with adult guidance. Tickets for pumpkin purchases and a few of the activities will be available at two Better Bennington Corp. info booths that also will have guessing games, an option to participate in judging the windows of the downtown shops and downtown merchant gift baskets that will be raffled off.
Adult beverages will be available outside Farm Road Brewing, The Angry Egg II, Madison's Brewery and Your Belly's Deli. Bennington Pizza plans outdoor seating, as well. Several of the downtown merchants will offer specials and sales.
Downtown business couch+cork is hosting a create-your-own charcuterie in both adult and kid versions, with face painters and hair braiding. Kids will find a large bouncy house in Merchants Park, and free activities and games hosted by Mission City Church.
Sponsors include the Bank of Bennington, Fidium Fiber, Southern Vermont Medical Center, the Bennington Banner, the Southern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, MSK, Mission City Church, Maple Leaf Realty, Ramunto's, Orchard Air LLC, and Michael Keane and Edie Sawitsky, longtime BBC members.