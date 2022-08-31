On Saturday, we will transform Bennington into Garlic Town, USA for visitors from around the country. As we prepare for a lot of people coming into Bennington, I want to highlight what will be going on:
Garlic Town, USA gates open 10 a.m.; the festival ends at 5 p.m.
The festival footprint will be made up of Clove A (Greenberg Lot at 321 Main St.), Clove B (Bennington Station at 150 Depot St.), as well as the Tuttle Lot at 113 Depot serving as check-in, ticket sales, merchandise and volunteer headquarters.
We have invited more than 100 garlic, crafts, arts, spirits, food and product vendors who will join throughout the "cloves," including 20-plus food trucks and dessert vendors/carts.
Live performances will be on two stages all day, including Bubba Lou Tugget at 10 a.m. in Clove A, Bennington Traditional Jazz Band at 11 a.m. in Clove B, Moose Crossing at noon in Clove A, The Julie Shea Band at 1 p.m. in Clove B, Whiskey City at 2:30 p.m. in Clove A, and finishing up the festival, Beard and Glasses at 3:30 p.m. in Clove B.
The best parking is found in one of three locations outside of downtown: Ocean State Job Lot (99 Bennington Square), Grace Christian School Lot (104 Kocher Drive) or at the chamber/State Building (100 Veterans Memorial Drive). Parking is free.
Shuttles will pick up ticket holders at each lot every 15 minutes and will bring them to the check-in site. More information can be found at garlictownusa.com/event-guide.
Tickets can be purchased now at garlictownusa.com, providing all-day access to events. Tickets also will be for sale on Saturday, including cash and credit card lanes, at 113 Depot St. Tickets can be bought on cellphones, and scanned at each parking lot and check-in. Green wristbands will be provided and are required for entry.
Paper copies of clove maps and vendors — courtesy of the Bennington Banner — will be provided as long as supplies last.
Not permitted are coolers, weapons, pets (only service animals are allowed) or alcohol. (Do not leave pets in the car.) Allowed are backpacks, bags to carry goods home in and a lawn chair for sitting at the stages.
Volunteers will be wearing tie-dye T-shirts and can help with trash, information, parking, lost and found, tickets, security and more.