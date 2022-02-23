HOOSICK FALLS — The Friends of Bennington Battlefield Junior Historians seek to promote interest, engagement and enjoyment in local history by providing opportunities for children to interact with historical content through story, artwork and activities.
The group honored the first president with a 290th birthday party at this month’s Junior Historian program on Feb. 19 at the Louis Miller Museum in Hoosick Falls.
The program began with a read aloud of a picture book biography about George Washington. The participants were then divided into groups to make a craft, and play party games. With over 30 children in attendance, this has been the most popular program to date.
The next program will focus on music of the 18th Century and will be held on March 19, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. For more information about the Friends of Bennington Battlefield Junior Historians or to RSVP to events, please contact the Louis Miller Museum at 518-686-4682.