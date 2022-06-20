HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. -- The Hoosick Falls Radio Club (K2FCR) is hosting Field Day activities on Saturday. Participants will begin setting up radio stations at about 11 a.m. to be on the air at 2:00 p.m. This event will be held at the Bennington Battlefield located at 5157 Route 67, Walloomsac.
Field Day is ham radio's open house. Every June, more than 40,000 "hams" throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to local communities and the nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933 and remains the most popular event in ham radio.
The club meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information about the club, check the Facebook page K2FCR Hoosick Amateur Radio Club.