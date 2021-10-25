Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Bennington Free Library is holding a Halloween celebration this week in the Children’s Room. Participants are invited to stop by and choose a mini-craft kit and yummy treat. Each time children visit the library, they can choose an activity kit and treat. Mini-craft kits that are available include Halloween Pet Magnets, Ghost Kid Magnets, Boo Beaded Bracelets, Spider Glasses, Halloween Craft Sticks and Mini Pads and Pencils

Halloween and monster stories, as well as DVDs, are available to check out and share with your family. DVDs include ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,’ ‘PBS for Kids, Halloween Fun,’ ‘Eloise’s Rawther Unusual Halloween,’ and ‘20 Halloween Stories.’

The Bennington Free Library is open six days this week: Monday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, 1-7 p.m.; Friday, 1-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

