WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Enjoy some Halloween fun at the Clark Art Institute on Oct. 31.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors are invited to decorate and display pumpkins and ink themselves with temporary tattoos inspired by the permanent collection on the Fernandez Terrace, enjoy “spooky” lunch specials at Café 7, and pose with cut-outs in the Museum Pavilion.
Indoors, take advantage of the last opportunity to see the exhibition Claude & François-Xavier Lalanne: Nature Transformed on its closing day. The first North American museum in 40 years showcases the Lalannes’ madly inventive and irresistible world of objects. In addition, visitors can explore the year-long installation Erin Shirreff: Remainders, on view in the Clark’s Manton Research Center and in the lower level of the Clark Center.
And, for those in the mood, the Clark is offering free admission to visitors who come dressed as an artwork from its collection or one of its special exhibitions. Beyond costume considerations, all visitors are required to wear a face covering at all times as part of the Institute’s effort to protect the health and safety of its visitors, staff, and community.