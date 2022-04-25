BENNINGTON — Bennington County Habitat for Humanity announced that it will hold its second annual model home-building contest, open to all students in Bennington County. The competition will be divided into three different age categories, consisting of grades K-4, 5-8, and 9-12. Students can build their model homes as a group or individually. Groups are limited to no more than four students.
Winners will receive a day at Bromley Adventure Park this summer, a gift certificate to the Northshire Bookstore, a takeout pizza party, and other prizes.
“Back by popular demand! Students have been asking about when Bennington County Habitat will host the Model Home Building Contest again,” said Susan Sommer, Executive Director of Bennington County Habitat for Humanity. “Given the great work done by all the students last year, we’re excited to offer the contest again in 2022. The main focus this year will be the outside of the model homes. So get ready to use your landscaping and sustainability skills and imagination!”
“We look forward to seeing more great designs this year by the students of Bennington County,” said Paul Carroccio, CEO of TPW Real Estate. “TPW supports Bennington County Habitat for Humanity in its ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing to local residents.
The competition’s panel of judges will include Susan Sommer, Paul Carroccio, and Ramsay Gourd of Ramsay Gourd Architects.
The model homes, which should be no larger than 20” x 20” x 20,” can be made of any materials. The focus this year is the outside of the home, with attention paid to sustainability and landscape design. Each contest entrant will submit a 30 second to 60 second video showcasing their model home. Video entries will be housed on Bennington County Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook page.
The deadline to submit video entries of model homes is June 1.
Students interested in competing can access the official contest rules by visiting Bennington County Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BCHfH2020/, website at https://www.benningtoncountyhabitat.org/, or by emailing execdir.bchfh@gmail.com.