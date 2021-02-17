BENNINGTON — Bennington County Habitat for Humanity has announced that it will hold a model home-building contest open to all students in Bennington County. The deadline for entries is March 1.
The competition will be divided into three different age categories, consisting of grades K-4, 5-8, and 9-12. Students can build their model homes as a group of friends or individually. Groups are limited to no more than four students.
Winners will receive a day at Bromley Adventure Park this summer, a $100 gift certificate to the Northshire Bookstore and a takeout pizza party. The competition is sponsored by local business including TPW Real Estate, Vermont Country Store, Carpenter & Costin, HNB Inc., Manchester Discount Beverage, Maple Valley Design Build, Ramsay Gourd Architects, rk Miles, and Stewart’s Shops.
“We’re excited to partner with the students of Bennington County by hosting the Model Home Building Contest,” said Susan Sommer, executive director of Bennington County Habitat for Humanity. “This competition will help raise awareness of Habitat’s mission among our students, their families, and the wider community — all in a fun way. We can’t wait to see the model homes our students create.”
“We’re happy to support Habitat’s mission of providing affordable housing to local families in need,” said Paul Carroccio, CEO of TPW Real Estate. “After being involved in the Bennington County residential housing market for almost 40 years, we’re keenly aware of the many challenges that accompany buying a home, and want to make home ownership as accessible as possible for every family in our community.”
The competition’s panel of judges will be led by Sommer; Ramsay Gourd, the owner of Ramsay Gourd Architects; and Greg Boshart, owner of Maple Valley Design Build. It also includes Carroccio; Joe Miles, owner of rk Miles; and Randy Keyes, owner of Manchester Discount Beverage.
The model homes, which should be no larger than 20 by 20 by 20 inches, can be made of any materials. Each contest entrant will submit a 30- to 60-second video showcasing their model home. Video entries will be housed on Bennington County Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook page. The deadline to submit video entries of model homes is March 1.
Students interested in competing can access the official contest rules by visiting Bennington County Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BCHfH2020/, website, https://www.benningtoncountyhabitat.org/, or by emailing bchabitatoffice@gmail.com.