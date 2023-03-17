BENNINGTON — The Homebuyer Program application cycle is now open for Bennington County Habitat for Humanity’s 2024 building year. The application has been simplified, making the program more accessible than before.
This cycle Bennington County Habitat will be building houses in both Bennington and Manchester. The group has built in both locations previously; however the current building sites are only in Manchester. Organizers are hopeful that more applications will be received this year, given that there is more than one location to choose from.
The applications are available now, and must be submitted back to the Habitat office by April 15. Bennington County Habitat for Humanity builds houses in an efficient and cost effective manner using primarily volunteer labor. Because of this, the costs of producing a house are far lower than those of a private company. These houses are then sold to qualified accepted applicants for the cost of the build, and an accessible and affordable mortgage is made.
Qualified applicants must also partner with Bennington County Habitat. The houses are not free, and accepted homebuyers must complete 200 hours of sweat equity per adult living in the house, and 25 hours per minor aged 16-17.
This sweat equity is completed with a minimum of 100 hours on a construction site, and an additional 100 hours split between educational classes about homeownership and finances, and various other community outreach programs.
For more information regarding the program including qualifying criteria and a list of necessary documentation, or to request an application visit www.BenningtonCountyHabitat.Org/Apply. For more information, contact the office administrator at BcHabitatOffice@gmail.com or call 802-367-1000.