HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Area Seniors have planned a senior trip to South Deerfield, Mass. on Thursday, August 26. The trip will include a walk along the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne, Mass., a visit to Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory, lunch (on your own) at Hillside Pizzeria, shopping at the Yankee Candle Flagship Store and an ice cream stop on the way home.
The bus will leave the Tops parking lot in Hoosick Falls at 7:30 a.m. and is expected to return around 6:30 p.m. The cost for the trip is $15 per person (plus lunch and ice cream on your own). Hoosick area seniors need to have reservations in by August 13. Final reservations, and all money, needs to be in by August 20.
Please call (518) 686-7561 for all reservations.