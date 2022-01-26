NORTH ADAMS, MASS. -- The Greylock Opera Collective will premiere the show “My Way of Life,” written by MCLA Professor of Music Michael Dilthey, with two productions, one in North Adams, and one in New York City, on Feb. 3 and 4, respectively.
The North Adams production will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Studio 9 at the Porches, 18 Veazie Street. In New York City, the production will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at The Players, 16 Gramercy Park South. Tickets for both productions are available at https://www.greylockoperacollective.org/my-way-of-life.
“My Way of Life” is a musical adaptation of “Mrs. Warren’s Profession,” which George Bernard Shaw wrote in 1893. This musical adaptation follows the play’s plot. The central relationship in the play is between Vivie Warren and her mother, Mrs. Warren. Vivie is a modern young woman who has had limited contact with her mother. During the course of the play, Vivie, who has never known her father, discovers that her mother was a prostitute and is the owner of “gentlemen’s hotels” in various European cities. Vivie ends her relationship with her mother for the life she wishes to live.
Lauren Zakrin joins the cast as Vivie. She was most recently playing Moaning Myrtle in the Broadway production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” Other credits include “The Great Comet” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”