BENNINGTON — Residents over 55 have a new opportunity to volunteer in their community.
Green Mountain RSVP is seeking a volunteer to assist with leading an in-person Bone Builders class at Brookdale Fillmore Pond. Bone Builders is a free strength training and exercise program that has been proven to increase strength, improve balance and maintain bone density.
Green Mountain RSVP offers training and certification for their volunteer leaders. It is also highly recommended for anyone interested in becoming a Bone Builder Leader to attend a current class prior to making the commitment of leading or co-leading a class of their own.
Volunteer leaders should enjoy working in a group leadership role, be committed to the goals of the Bone Builder’s program and be willing to commit to at least six months of service.
To learn more about Bone Builders and the volunteer opportunity, please visit the website at www.rsvpvt.org/bonebuilders, or contact Volunteer Coordinator, Lenora Volkmer, by email lvolkmer@svcoa.net, or by phone 802-447-1546.