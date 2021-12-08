Bennington — Green Mountain RSVP is planning for The Martin Luther King Day of Service Sunshine Project.
The organization is recruiting volunteers aged 55 and older to help bring comfort to homebound seniors by writing notes on postcards. Materials will be provided, and safe drop off, pick up and delivery of postcards will be coordinated by staff. Postcards will be delivered to clients of partner agencies in January to coincide with the Martin Luther King Day of Service.
Isolation has affected the mental health of seniors. A note from a volunteer could brighten the day of a homebound senior. To register as an AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer for this remote project, contact GMRSVP@SVCOA.NET or all the local office: Bennington 802-447-1546, Windham 802-254-7515, or Windsor 802-674-4547.