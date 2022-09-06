BENNINGTON — Green Mountain Retired Senior Volunteer Program (GMRSVP) is looking for volunteers to help at local non-profit organizations that serve the community.
Current volunteer possibilities include becoming a docent at the Arlington Common; delivering nutritious meals to homebound individuals through Meals on Wheels; becoming a docent for the Better Bennington Corp; Museum Educator or Group Tour Guide through the Bennington Museum; assisting with construction for Habitat for Humanity; ReSale Store assistance; or helping in the gift shop at the Park McCullough Mansion.
To learn more about getting involved, visit GMRSVP's website at www.rsvpvt.org, e-mail gmrsvp@svcoa.net, or call 802-447-1546.
Green Mountain RSVP, an AmeriCorps Seniors program, is sponsored by Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging. AmeriCorps, a federal agency brings people together to tackle the country’s pressing challenges through National Service. AmeriCorps Seniors are age 55+ and volunteer with organizations dedicated to the improvement of community.