BENNINGTON -- Across the nation, AmeriCorps Seniors continues to bring diverse individuals and institutions together to tackle some of the nation’s toughest challenges. Please join Green Mountain RSVP in celebrating these accomplishments during April, which is National Volunteer Month, as we thank those who serve and support national service across our country and encourage others to follow in their footsteps.
GMRSVP in Bennington County is an AmeriCorps Seniors volunteering program for people over age 55 and has over 100 volunteers serving area non-profits, human service organizations, food pantries, libraries, museums, blood drives, and leading exercise groups. Our dedicated volunteers are providing companionship services for aging-in-place seniors, delivering meals-on-wheels and books-on-wheels, and have served in the annual tax aide program.
GMRSVP is sponsored by the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging and serves Bennington, Windham and Windsor Counties, matching people age 55 and older with volunteer opportunities at nonprofit organizations that provide a positive impact in the community.
Please thank these neighbors and friends for their service milestones when you see them serving in the community.
5 Years- Nancy Balconis, Raymond Canning, Kathy Cardiff, Sean Cronin, Stephen Darr, Ann Kuhn, Barbara Marino, Diane Niles, Bob Sarvis
10 years- April Erwinski, Evelyn Hayes, Jan Ketterer
15 years- Barth Vander Els
25 years- Pauline Cooke, Charles Copp, Jennifer Kern, Edi Prandini
For more information on volunteering in your community visit please www.rsvpvt.org, contact us by email gmrsvp@svcoa.net, or by calling (802) 447-1546.
Lenora Volkmer
Bennington County Volunteer Coordinator, Green Mountain RSVP