MANCHESTER — The Manchester Community Library (MCL) will be hosting The Green Mountain Festival and Book Sale on June 9-12 at the Library.
The community-wide event kicks-off with an opening night fundraising program featuring a conversation with a bestselling author on June 9. That afternoon will offer a preview of sale items for book lovers who can’t wait until Saturday.
Throughout the weekend there will be a host of children’s and teen activities, author appearances, music and thousands of books for sale. Local nonprofits will also be present to share information and resources. The festival will culminate on Sunday with an ice cream social for the community.
Stay tuned for more information at mclvt.org.