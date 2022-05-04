MANCHESTER — The Manchester Community Library will host The Green Mountain Festival and Book Sale from June 9 to 12. The weekend is an opportunity for community members of all ages and interests to celebrate the inspiring, educational and life enhancing programs and resources offered at the library.
Vermont resident Susan Halpern, bestselling author and staff writer for The New Yorker, headlines a cocktail party and fundraiser on June 9, to kick off the festival.
Other weekend highlights include: a book lovers early bird access to the sale, an online silent auction, author talks and book signings, hands-on activities, performances, a special dog appearance and an ice cream social. Area nonprofit organizations will also be on hand throughout the weekend to share information about their programs and services.
To learn more about the festival and event schedule visit mclvt.org.