WATERBURY CENTER — Despite the late arrival of winter this year, The Green Mountain Club reminds hikers that mud season is here and asks all trail users to stay off the wet and muddy high-elevation trails until they dry out, around the end of May. This will allow the trails to dry and reduce erosion and maintenance needs. While many trails are closed by the state of Vermont, conditions change rapidly this time of year, and hikers should approach all trails with caution.
As Vermont’s weather changes due to the impacts of climate change, with more intense rain storms and frequent freeze/thaw cycles throughout the winter, “Mud Season” becomes more of a year-round mindset. No matter the month, hikers should consider their impact on the trails and follow these guidelines to be a mud season steward:
During Mud Season (Late March – Memorial Day) seek out durable surfaces and lower elevations. Respect trail closures, which are posted by Vermont Forests, Parks, and Recreation, and road closures, as these may impact access to trailheads. Check out GMC’s mud season hikes and FPR’s mud season hikes.
When encountering mud on a hike, consider turning around and seeking an alternative trail. If hikers must continue, do so by hiking directly through the mud – not around its edges – in order to minimize damage to the surrounding landscape.
Vermont’s high elevations (above 2500’ feet) are most susceptible to damage, due to limited soil depth and rare, endangered arctic alpine plant communities.
Proceed with caution no matter a trail’s official status as open or closed. Be prepared for a variety of conditions: warm, wet and muddy at trailheads and snow- or ice-covered at higher elevations. March’s high snowfall totals mean the mountains will be melting out well into spring. Check trail reports ahead of time and dress and pack for a variety of possible weather conditions.
Enjoy the season. Look for early spring wildflowers and emerging amphibians and birds. Get ready for hiking season by exploring GMC’s upcoming events. Visit https://www.greenmountainclub.org/.