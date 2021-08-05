The Green Mountain Club (GMC) will host “Long Trail Day,” a community fundraiser and day of hiking on Saturday, August 28. GMC is the founder and maintainer of the Long Trail and is committed to making the Vermont mountains play a larger part in people’s lives through celebrations like this.
"Long Trail Day is a fun way for everyone to get involved with supporting the Long Trail," said GMC executive director Mike DeBonis. "This community fundraiser is designed for everyone who loves hiking in Vermont, including novice hikers, young families, and end-to-enders who have hiked the entire 272-mile Long Trail."
Long Trail Day will be a community celebration, and an opportunity to raise funds for GMC’s Long Trail Legacy Campaign. Once completed, the $4 million campaign will improve the rugged northern Long Trail, provide funding for core programs, renovate the Green Mountain Club headquarters to better serve the hiking public, and provide critical funding to protect portions of the trail in perpetuity.
Hikers are encouraged to register at www.greenmountainclub.org/longtrailday where they can pledge to raise $272, or $1 for every mile of the trail. Hikers can register as individuals or form a team, and explore resources to plan their hike for the day. GMC organizers have set a fundraising goal of $50,000 for the event, and one donor will match the first $30,000 raised.
The business community is a key part of this community effort, and GMC is excited to see the response from Vermont businesses. Leading the charge is The Mountain Goat, an outdoor retailer based in Manchester. Owner Anne Houser has created a company team and pledged to match every dollar raised by The Mountain Goat team. Houser's passion for the trail is both personal and her business as an outdoor clothing and gear retailer.
“Every day we encounter hikers coming off the trail for a quick resupply or gearing up for their next adventure. Hearing their stories, and having hiked nearly every inch of the Long Trail myself, I have such an appreciation for the work the GMC does in preserving the trails for everyone’s enjoyment," Houser said.
Individuals like Lizz Lach also are doing their part. Lach says she was motivated to sign up for Long Trail Day when, “[She] realized how much work GMC does for the whole trail ... from sawing through major blowdowns on ridge lines, carrying materials and bear boxes miles into shelters and even the unglamorous work of caring for [restrooms].”
Long Trail Day will be more than a typical day on the trail. Hikers will be delighted to discover “trail magic” tables with drinks, snacks and other goodies to celebrate GMC and the fundraiser. Registered hikers are also eligible for prizes that include gift cards, bandanas, buffs, backpacks, trekking poles, Darn Tough socks and more!
To learn more about Long Trail Day and the Long Trail Legacy Campaign, visit www.greenmountainclub.org/legacy.