MANCHESTER — National Theatre Live, the best of British theater broadcast to cinemas around the world, comes to Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts with a film screening at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Offered by the Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning, the screening will be of the critically acclaimed play "The Seagull." Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones") makes her West End debut in this 21st-century retelling of Anton Chekhov’s tale of love and loneliness. A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside, dreams lie in tatters, hopes dashed and hearts broken. With nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.
After his critically acclaimed five-star production of Cyrano de Bergerac, Jamie Lloyd brings Anya Reiss’ adaptation of Chekhov’s classic play to stage. it is filmed in London’s West End.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at greenmtnacademy.org.