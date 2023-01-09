“Fasten your seatbelt. It’s going to be a bumpy night.” – Bette Davis, “All About Eve.”
Or, more to the point, it’s going to be a bumpy two years. When you don’t give a damn about what you’re planting, you might have to settle for a bitter harvest. Ask Kevin McCarthy.
Consider this: There is a man in Congress now who lied about every aspect of his life to constituents while he was running for the seat in New York’s 3rd congressional district that encompasses sections of Long Island and Queens. If he had applied for a job making Big Macs at the local MacDonald’s, he probably would have been shown the exit sign as soon as management found out.
But we are talking about the United States House of Representatives, an august body that the American people, in all their wisdom, turned over to Republican control last November, assumedly to finally get to the bottom of the Hunter Biden thing. That issue has been paramount on the minds of the public since his father was elected president and remains a GOP priority given the fact that the party’s face has been fixed in a perpetual pout since their guy, now facing criminal charges, lost in 2020.
Meanwhile, the coast of California washes away, and climate change will have to be relegated to the back burner — again.
George Santos, it has come to light, is no stranger to lying. I don’t mean to hop aboard a white horse and imply that I have never told a lie. I dare say that everyone does from time to time. But this guy is the Tom Brady of liars, the Da Vinci of embellishers.
When, in July of 2021, he thought he could milk some sympathy out of a national tragedy, Santos said that his mother had died in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11. In a rare instance of actually telling the truth, two months later, he tweeted some syrupy sludge about how much he missed his beloved mother on the fifth anniversary of her death.
When he was trolling for Jewish support, he claimed falsely to be Jewish. Santos is a Catholic, and when pressed upon the lie, he deflected it by saying, “I never claimed to be Jewish. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’” It provided a veritable banquet of laughs for late-night commentators.
The recurring theme on Santos’ self-fabricated resume is that the response of all the lofty institutions he mentions (Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Baruch College, New York University) have never heard of him.
Our ex-president, whom Mr. Santos has named as a mentor, was at least better at keeping his lies straight. You have to give Santos credit, though. He certainly followed the playbook, even if the syrup finally obscured the pancakes.
Incidentally, our former chief executive took credit for McCarthy’s win, saying he did the country “a big favor.” More accurately, he did the legion of high-end tax cheats just like himself a big favor.
The last time it took more than one vote to fill this prestigious position was in 1923. It took McCarthy 15 tries before he won, and it involved God only knows what concessions to the party’s whack job (the rebels without a cause) contingent.
Groveling before the deposed leader is something McCarthy could give Santos some tips on. But our ex-president shouldn’t take too much comfort in his choice for Speaker of the House. The moment McCarthy senses that Trump’s power over Republican politics is waning (and it is), he will do what he has probably wanted to do for a long time—cut him loose and breathe a big sigh of relief.
Of course, the real clowns at this particular circus are the Democrats. The 3rd congressional district in New York was once the domain of Peter King, who famously vowed to “take cyanide” if Ted Cruz should ever win the Republican nomination for president. The animosity stemmed from Cruz’s refusal to vote for a 9/11 healthcare bill to benefit firefighters and policemen because, according to Texas’ premiere weasel, New York has “liberal values.” I didn’t much like King, but he was a paragon of statesmanship compared to Cancun Ted.
Thomas Suozzi, a Democrat, was first elected in the 3rd district in 2016. He served until he decided he would make a run for the governorship. It didn’t work out, possibly because he relied on the same people who somehow failed to notice Mr. Santos's non-existent relationship with the truth.
Come on now, people! Santos didn’t “embellish” his speeches by a little fudging here and there. These aren’t Sherlock Holmes-worthy deceptions. A simple email to Goldman Sachs would have sufficed.
Perhaps Santos’ astonishing audacity was the reason no one from George Zimmerman’s camp bothered to check on them. Zimmerman, who was not regarded as a strong candidate, lost the election by 8 points, but the omission — read ineptness — still boggles the mind.
George Santos was welcomed in Congress the way Bernie Madoff might have been greeted at the Yale Club. It was almost amusing to watch his GOP compatriots climb up on Aloof Mountain after having supported a man for four years who makes Santos look like a rank amateur.