MANCHESTER — Northshire Day School is being recognized as one of the best child care centers in the state.
Turrell Fund of Montclair, N.J., announced it as one of the 13 winners of this year’s S. Whitney Landon Awards. A total of $30,000 in unrestricted grants were given to the winning agencies for doing stand-out work on behalf of children in Vermont
Established in 1935, the Turrell Fund is a private foundation committed to improving child well-being in Vermont and certain areas in New Jersey. For the past 12 years, it has made significant investments in early childhood in Vermont, strategically partnering with Let’s Grow Kids and the Henderson Foundation. In addition to these strategic investments, Turrell continues to fund capacity building for state organizations, as well as program support for direct service agencies in Vermont. Its commitment to child well-being in Vermont is deep and strong.