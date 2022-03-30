BENNINGTON -- The Better Bennington Corporation will host a ribbon cutting in celebration of the move and re-opening of Nix Nax Variety on Monday, April 4 at 11:00 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
The Executive Director if the BBC, along with a number of the board and committee members, will commemorate the re-opening of Nix Nax Variety located at 514 Main Street. The clothing and accessories shop was previously located in a smaller second floor location. Owner Anique Gilpin was encouraged by her success despite being tucked away, and welcomed the opportunity for a street level location.
The shop hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gilpin sells clothing for men, women, and children. She also has household items and a few accessories that enhance the name Nix Nax Variety.
Gilpin hails from Jamaica and moved to Bennington from Queens, N.Y. in 2018.