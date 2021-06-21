BENNINGTON — Fido will have to sit this one out, but everyone else is invited to take part in the grand opening ceremonies for the new Bennington Dog Park on Saturday, June 26th, beginning at 2 p.m. at the site, next to the volleyball courts in Willow Park.
According to the organizers, this opening celebration is for humans only. Because of the number of attendees and the presence of food, dogs will have to wait until the next day to use the park. This decision was made by the town and the park’s founders to prevent unnecessary confusion and possible safety issues at the opening ceremony.
There will be short welcoming speeches, with thanks to the park’s sponsors — Mt. Anthony Veterinary Hospital, Winburn Law Offices, Lundgren Subaru of Bennington, Northside Dairy Bar and Bennington Lanes, and Hoisington Realty — as well as many generous individuals and the Town of Bennington, whose support was vital to the planning, construction and operation of the dog park.
After the ribbon-cutting, refreshments will be served and guests will have the opportunity to explore the space, which has double-entry gates for safety, as well as a separate smaller fenced area for dogs who are elderly, infirm or just don’t feel comfortable in the hurly-burly of the energetic dog action in the large area.
Benches and banners dedicated to the sponsor are already installed, as are clean-up bag dispensers and waste cans. Drinking water is expected to be piped in soon.
At the front gate is a sign acknowledging those who helped create the park, as well as the rules that govern the use of the park. These include picking up after your dog, no dogs allowed inside without their owners, and restrictions against aggressive dogs using the area.
The idea for the Dog Park originated with Susan Armstrong, Nancy Boardman and Judy Murphy.
The location was approved by the town of Bennington and the town offered to get bids, oversee the building of the park, take in donations, and maintain the park. The three founders were tasked with raising $25,000, which has been exceeded.