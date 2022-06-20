ARLINGTON -- Gracie Walker Smith, a 2018 graduate of Arlington Memorial High School and 2022 graduate of Villanova University, was awarded a Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. The Fulbright Program is an international education exchange program, offering students grants to conduct research, study and teach abroad. Twenty percent of those who apply for a Fulbright receive the prestigious award.
Smith will serve as an English teaching assistant in Taiwan for the 2022-2023 academic year.
“I have spent many summers working with children at Camp Chingachgook in Lake George, and I’ve subbed in classrooms at Fisher Elementary in Arlington, so the age group is familiar to me," she said. "I am honored to have been selected as a Fulbright Scholar, and I can’t wait to begin.”
While at Villanova, Smith served on the executive board of Villanova Mock Trial, was a staffer at Polis Literary Magazine, competed with the Villanova Club Swim team, and tutored at the university’s writing center. In May, she graduated magna cum laude from Villanova with degrees in Political Science and Chinese Language and Culture. Upon returning to the U.S., Smith will study law at William and Mary Law School in Virginia.