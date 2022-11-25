BENNINGTON — Grace Hallenbeck, a family nurse practitioner, is joining the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Pownal Campus, SVMC Cardiology, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Hallenbeck will divide time between the cardiology practice and the Pownal practice.
Hallenbeck completed her undergraduate studies at the University of New Hampshire and her graduate studies at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in Maryland. She has worked as a nurse in the SVMC Emergency Department since 2019 and previously in the Pediatric Emergency Department and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Other clinical experiences include nursing in the Pediatric Emergency Department and in the Transplant Surgical Care Unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee.
SVMC Pownal Campus offers comprehensive medical care for the whole family. Its services include care for children and adults, obstetrics, health promotion and wellness programs, and on-site blood draw and x-ray services. The office is at 7237 Route 7 in Pownal. The practice is not accepting new patients at this time.
SVMC Cardiology’s patient-centered approach to care helps patients maximize their quality of life. Services provided by the practice and its physicians include cardiac consultation and education; tests including echocardiogram, transesophageal echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and calcium scoring; Holter and event monitoring; and cardiac rehabilitation. The office is in suite 211 of the Medical Office Building at 140 Hospital Drive in Bennington.