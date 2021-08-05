MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of new walk-in vaccination clinics that will be open at schools across Vermont next week. You can either walk-in, or you can also visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to guarantee your spot by making an appointment online or by phone.
“As the school year approaches, we want as many eligible Vermont students as possible to get vaccinated,” Scott said. “That’s why we’re setting up more school-based vaccine clinics for students and their families.
These clinics are open, not only to our students, but to anyone who needs to get their shot.”
Three local clinics are already set up — Tuesday at Manchester Elementary Middle School in Manchester, Wednesday at Twin Valley Middle High School in Wilmington and Thursday at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester.
The best way to keep your child healthy – and to ensure a smooth return to full, in person learning – is to make sure they are vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and highly effective, including against the Delta variant. With school just a few weeks away, now is the time to start the vaccination process.
School-based vaccination clinics will be available throughout the state into the fall. The schedule for the clinics available next week is outlined below. The hours for these clinics can be found at the Department of Health’s website: healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
Sunday, August 8
Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan; Vergennes High School, 50 Monkton Road, Vergennes; Crossett Brook Middle School, 5672 Route 100, Duxbury
Monday, August 9
Fair Haven Union High School, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven; Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield
Tuesday, August 10
Manchester Elementary, 80 Memorial Ave., Manchester; Hazen Union High School, 126 Hazen Union Drive, Hardwick
Wednesday, August 11
Twin Valley Middle and High School, 4299 VT Route 100, Whitingham
Thursday, August 12
Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave., Manchester; North Country High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Derby Center
Friday, August 13
Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg; Morristown Elementary, 548 Park Street, Morristown
Saturday, August 14
Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan; Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle
Sunday, August 15
Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre
There are more ways to get your free vaccine by making an appointment or walk-in to CVS, Hannaford’s, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.