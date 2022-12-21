BENNINGTON — SERVPRO of Bennington and Rutland Counties recently met with Southwestern Vermont Health Care President and CEO Thomas A. Dee, and radiation oncologist Dr. Matthew Vernon to present the proceeds of SERVPRO's second Charity Golf Tournament, which was held on Oct. 1 at Mount Anthony Country Club in Bennington.
The day included golf, giveaways, contests, hot dogs and hamburgers, drinks, a raffle, a silent auction, awards and heavy hors d'oeuvres. The event raised $8,000 to benefit the Cancer Center.
"This is such a meaningful contribution to our health system and local cancer patients," said Dee. "John, Ariana and their team have shown that they are more than hardworking professionals. They also have a true commitment to their community. We are very grateful for their support."
This is the second $8,000 donation the company has made toward local cancer care. The donations are a part of a $25,000 commitment to the Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign. The project includes a new regional cancer center, which will double the number of exam and infusion rooms. The design focuses on patient comfort in addition to clinical excellence.