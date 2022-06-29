BENNINGTON -- The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region invites players to the fifth annual Golf Day Fore VNA. Berkshire Bank will host the event on Aug. 19 at the Mount Anthony Country Club at 180 Country Club Drive in Bennington.
The format for the tournament is a four-person scramble and features an on-course BBQ lunch, tee prizes, and raffles. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a blasting shotgun start-off at 1 p.m.
The event will raise much-needed money for VNAHSR’s home care and hospice programs, which served 3,900 individual patients last year in Bennington and Rutland County.
“The Golf Day Fore VNA tournament has quickly evolved into an important charitable event that raises funds and awareness for vital home health and hospice programs,” said Bernadette C. Robin, director of philanthropy and marketing at the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. “We are grateful that many community-minded businesses have stepped up to help us continue to grow and provide services to patients regardless of their circumstances.”
Registration for foursomes starts at $580, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. To register online, visit https://www.vermontvisitingnurses.org/event/a-golf-day-fore-vna/ or contact Brooke Duffy, annual fund and special events manager, at 802.770.1543 or email brooke.duffy@vnahsr.org.
The tournament is organized by a local planning committee that includes Brooke Duffy, Lynne Farrell, Leslie Kelley, Maru Leon, Susan Plaisance, Susan Rice, and Ray Smith.