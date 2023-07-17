RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region invites players to the fifth annual Golf Day Fore VNA, presented by One Digital on Aug. 18 at the Mount Anthony Country Club at 180 Country Club Drive in Bennington.
The format for the tournament is a four-person scramble and features a post play beach-inspired BBQ lunch, tee prizes and raffles. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
A Golf Day Fore VNA will raise much-needed funds for VNAHSR’s home care and hospice programs, which served 3,900 individual patients last year in Bennington and Rutland County.
“The funds raised from this event will play a crucial role in ensuring that we can continue to provide high-quality care to those in need,” said Jessica Fredette of the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, organizer of the event, in a release. “I am thrilled to see such tremendous support from our community partners and sponsors. We are deeply grateful for their generosity and commitment to our mission, and we look forward to a successful event that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”
Registration for foursomes starts at $600, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. To register contact Jessica Fredette at 802-770-1510 or email giving@vnahsr.org.
The tournament is organized by a local planning committee that includes Nadia Cox, Lynne Farrell, Jessica Fredette, Leslie Kelley, Maru Leon, Susan Plaisance, Susan Rice and Ray Smith.