Bennington Elementary's library became a football field this week as part of librarian Sarah Wajda's Reading Super Bowl event, designed to encourage students at the school — including Courtney Pierce's 2nd grade class — to choose books on their own.
Bennington Elementary's librarian Sarah Wajda reads this week from "The Floating Field" by Scott Riley to Courtney Pierce's 2nd grade class as part of the Reading Super Bowl.
Submitted by Katie West
