DANBY — A Danby woman is trying to put the pieces of her life back together following the death of her partner the day after Thanksgiving — and former Manchester business owner Clarke Comollo is trying to help.
Terri DiMaggio's partner, Timothy Lohr, died suddenly in November, leaving the disabled woman without her best friend and the financial support he provided. Just eight hours after having to put down the couple’s dog, Bella, Lohr started feeling ill, she said.
“He loved that dog so much,” DiMaggio said. “Bella would follow him everywhere.”
DiMaggio said Lohr was having trouble breathing, so he went to the emergency department.
“The doctor told us he had a heart attack,” DiMaggio said.
She said the doctors told them he would have to be transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. After being stabilized for eight hours, DiMaggio was told she was not allowed to ride in the ambulance with Lohr.
“The last thing Tim said was, ‘I am going to fight,’ and gave me a thumbs up,” DiMaggio said.
Lohr never made it to UVM. He was 51 years old.
‘So lost’
DiMaggio said it was like the rug had been pulled out from under her. She described Lohr as “kind, sincere and genuine.”
“He was my best friend, and I can’t imagine my life without him. We did everything together. I am so lost right now," she said. “I had the most amazing guy. He had a heart of gold. .. It just breaks my heart. I wish he would have had a second chance.”
The pair met eight years ago in Long Island and moved to Vermont in 2016. Both suffered physical issues — DiMaggio has rheumatoid arthritis; Lohr suffered from a leg ailment.
“Even though Tim had leg issues all of his life, he never complained. He always had a smile on his face. He would put others before himself. He would do anything for me," she said. "Rheumatoid arthritis is a tough disease. It has destroyed my feet, and I have trouble walking.”
DiMaggio said she was due to have surgery on one foot, but now, with nobody to take care of her, she’s been forced to cancel those plans for now.
“The surgery would improve my quality of life,” she said. “But I will be laid up for a month, and right now, there is no one to take care of me.”
GoFundMe
DiMaggio was a bookkeeper while Lohr was a service manager for a tractor and mower dealer. They were both granted disability in 2020, just as COVID-19 shut everything down.
But now, without Lohr’s income, DiMaggio is scared about the future and worried about being able to pay her bills.
Clarke Comollo, who runs the popular Northshire Community Forum on Facebook, set up a GoFundMe page to try to get DiMaggio some help as she faces her new reality.
“Tim was a very happy, easy-going guy,” Comollo said.
Comollo said he had helped others set up GoFundMe campaigns and wanted to help DiMaggio.
A separate GoFundMe campaign — not conducted in conjunction with Comollo's page — held by Lohr’s sister, Deborah Haney, raised money for his funeral expenses.
DiMaggio said she is scared to face life without her partner. He not only brought financial stability, but he handled the physical chores that she is incapable of because of her illness.
She said simple activities, such as shoveling the driveway, taking care of the yard and grocery shopping, are more than she can handle and are things Lohr used to do.
“He did it all,” DiMaggio said. “He cooked, he cleaned, he did all the outside chores, gardening, mowing.”