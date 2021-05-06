POWNAL — As long as anyone can remember, every spring, Pownal has held a fishing derby for young anglers at Augenstein’s Pond on Mount Anthony Road.
The event didn’t happen last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Saturday, the fishing derby is back, rain or shine, and the only difference from years past will be the mandatory face masks.
Pre-registration starts at 7:45 a.m. and first cast is at 9 a.m.
A total of dozen trophies will be awarded for boys and girls in junior (ages 1-6) and senior (7-14) divisions. There will be free hot dogs and soda, a 5050 raffle and giveaways including fishing poles.
The derby is sponsored by the Pownal Fish & Game Club.