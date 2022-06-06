SUNDERLAND -- Community members are invited to the GNAT-TV studio to star in their own cooking show. The program is an opportunity for community members and amateur chefs to share their cooking talents and have a little fun in GNAT-TV’s kitchen studio. Participants may share cooking tips, their favorite recipes and techniques, and talk about food while demonstrating any type of dish (appetizer, entree, side dish, or dessert). Anything goes on this festive cooking show.
GNAT-TV production team will take care of the set up, video production, editing and distribution. The show titled “GNAT-TV Presents: Potluck Kitchen'', will be about 20 minutes long and participation is open to all ages and levels of expertise. Community members may host the show solo or bring their favorite cooking partner to co-host. Friends and family can also participate as part of the production crew.
GNAT-TV Executive Director Tammie M. Reilly said, “Gathering around food is a timeless and special way to connect with one another. We hope the program enables people to learn about their friends and neighbors, and appreciate the diversity of knowledge and culture that exists in our community. The entire GNAT-TV team is excited to welcome community members to the studio to have fun while experiencing the creation of a real television show.”
The studio kitchen will be open for filming on Thursdays by appointment. If Thursdays do not work, appointments can be scheduled for another day. For more information about participating, visit gnat-tv.org or call 802-362-7070.
In addition to GNAT-TV’s Comcast cable channels (1074, 1084, 1094), the show is shared with thousands of viewers via GNAT-TV’s online distribution networks including gnat-tv.org, YouTube, Roku, Apple TV and social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.