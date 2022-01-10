COLCHESTER — Seeking to honor a leading Vermont environmentalist and the legacy of a legendary wildlife advocate, Green Mountain Power (GMP) is calling for nominations for the 13th annual GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award.
Named for famed osprey advocate Meeri Zetterstrom, the award is given to one person, business, group, or non-profit that has made a significant contribution to Vermont’s environment. The award includes a $2,500 donation to the winner’s environmental cause.
“Meeri’s legacy can be seen throughout Vermont each spring, as ospreys, once virtually extinct here, raise young on some of the most beautiful waterways in the country,” said GMP Vice President Steve Costello, who worked closely with Zetterstrom for years. “Every osprey in Vermont is a reminder that one person or organization can have an outsized impact on the environment and inspire others to protect it.”
Thanks in part to Zetterstrom’s leadership, ospreys were removed from the endangered species list in 2005, and the Zetterstrom Award was created shortly before she died in 2010.
Nominations for the GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award will be accepted through Feb. 28, and the winner will be announced in early spring.
Zetterstrom, a passionate wildlife advocate, lived in a small cabin with a bird’s-eye view of Lake Arrowhead in Milton, and in the 1980s was among the first to notice when a couple of ospreys returned to fish the lake’s waters after their near extinction in Vermont in the 1940s. Her vision, collaboration and leadership prompted utilities, the state, and private landowners to work together, and ultimately led to ospreys’ resurgence over the next 25 years.
Nomination applications and more information on the award can be found at https://greenmountainpower.com/2022-zetterstrom-award/.