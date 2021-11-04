COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power (GMP) and Efficiency Vermont announced a new streamlined heat pump rebate process for customers, making it easier to switch away from fossil fuel for heating.
Through a partnership with Efficiency Vermont, GMP customers who buy heat pumps can still get up to $1,200 in total savings per condenser, with some of that savings applied up front, without the need to submit a rebate form after the purchase. Customers who are low and moderate income will get bonus savings through a single streamlined post-purchase rebate application. Previously, customers had to fill out separate forms, with different criteria, for GMP and Efficiency Vermont rebates.
“Heating with fossil fuels is the second-largest source of carbon pollution in Vermont after driving, and our goal is always to empower customers through our programs to help them cut carbon and costs," said Kristin Carlson, GMP Vice President and Chief Energy Services executive.
The process will be simpler for customers because GMP’s current base rebate of $400 per heat pump condenser will become a savings applied by heat pump distributors, eliminating a post-purchase form and documentation step for customers and creating direct upfront savings when people buy.
GMP customers who are low or moderate income will also be able to receive bonus savings through a single form, instead of two separate forms previously required for GMP and Efficiency Vermont rebates. The extra rebate amounts — $300 from GMP for moderate income customers, $600 from GMP for low-income customers and $200 from Efficiency Vermont for both income-eligible groups — will remain the same through this new streamlined process, and customers will receive the bonus savings in one check instead of two.
Heat pumps are increasingly popular with customers for heating and cooling. They are hyper efficient, and rather than heat or cool the air, they pull warmth or coolness from it. GMP’s energy supply is 100 percent carbon free. The growing popularity of heat pumps as a clean way to heat and cool your home has been great for local heat pump installers.
More details about heat pumps and GMP’s rebates are available on GMP’s website, or on Efficiency Vermont’s rebate center at www.efficiencyvermont.com/rebates.