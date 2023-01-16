MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning welcomes Rodney Smolla, president of the Vermont Law and Graduate School, to talk about freedom of speech.
The talk will take place on Jan. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library.
Freedom of speech is enshrined in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Many colorful cases have explored the boundary of what “freedom of speech” does and does not mean. In this talk, Smolla will describe several of the cases he litigated, including current cases in which he is involved, as the backdrop for exploring the question posed in the title.
Registration is $22 per person. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.