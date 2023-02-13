MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning will welcome back Middlebury College professor Matthew Dickinson to talk about partisanship in America.
The talk will take place from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Manchester Community Library and online via live stream.
Journalists, politicians, and cable news pundits tell us that America is a deeply divided nation.
But is it?
This talk examines the evidence regarding the widely shared assumption that we live in a polarized country.
What do we mean by polarization?
Who, if anyone, is polarized, and on what issues?
How did we get here, and what can be done about it?
Registration for the talk is $22 per person.
For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.