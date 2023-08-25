MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) hosts Elena Sabbi, the Deputy Mission Head of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) Science Mission Office, to talk about the James Webb Space Telescope.
The talk will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. online via Zoom.
NASA's most powerful telescope, JWST, was designed to complement and extend the discovering power of the Hubble Space Telescope. During this talk, Sabbi will talk about some of the most important results astronomers achieved during the telescope’s first year of operation and how JWST’s infrared capabilities are finally allowing astronomers to look back in time to see the first stars and galaxies emerging out of the dark ages of the Universe.
With JWST there is now the opportunity to follow the evolution of the galaxies over time to become the majestic grand spirals. At the same time, visible is the formation of stars and planets within thick clouds of gas and dust, and the atmosphere of planets in other solar systems.
This talk will only be available online via Zoom. Registration is $22 per person. For more information or to register, please call 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org.