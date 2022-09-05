MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) is hosting Dr. Mark Szuchman to talk about the so-called “crisis of knowledge” in the Renaissance and its relevance in today’s America.
The talk will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Burr and Burton Academy’s Bell Tower Room at Founders Hall and also via Zoom.
Over the last decades, we have witnessed the erosion of trust in the creators of knowledge, together with growing resistance to new advances in research and interpretations across a wide span of disciplines ranging from the bench sciences to the cultural and social sciences. These developments raise questions about the nature of knowledge, specifically its internal creative processes and elicited responses. This presentation explores the historical development of knowledge and how it reflects the surrounding historical moments alongside the underlying cultural and political environments: how the knowledge “establishment” develops, and how it is toppled.
The talk will concentrate on the 16th and 17th centuries, a period in the West associated with what came to be known as the “crisis of knowledge.” In the process, there will be opportunities to reflect on contemporary conditions.
This talk will be available as an in-person event as well as an online presentation via Zoom. Registration is $18 per person and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.