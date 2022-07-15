Frank Almond.jpg

Frank Almond and his Stradivarius violin, which was once stolen in a robbery. 

 Photo provided
MANCHESTER — The Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning is partnering with the Manchester Music Festival to present a talk chronicling the history of the 1715 Lipinski Stradivarius, the current violin of Frank Almond.

The program will take place on July 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library. The instrument has direct ties to Giuseppe Tartini, Edvard Grieg, Johannes Brahms, and Robert and Clara Schumann. In 2014, the “ex-Lipinski” Stradivarius was stolen from Almond in an armed robbery after a concert. The robbery and recovery are the subject of a documentary film, “Plucked,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2019, and Almond was recently featured from Lincoln Center on “The Moth Radio Hour.”

The talk precedes the Manchester Music Festival chamber concert featuring Almond at 7:30 p.m. in the Arkell Pavilion at the Southern Vermont Arts Center. Registration for the talk is $18 per person in advance, or $22 per person at the door. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.

