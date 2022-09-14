MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) is hosting Albany Law School Professor Vincent Bonventre to review the blockbuster past term at the Supreme Court.
The talk, which is available in person and via Zoom, will take place on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Burr and Burton Academy’s Bell Tower Room at Founders Hall. Bonventre will examine the Court’s major constitutional decisions on abortion, guns, religion, and other issues, and explore the Justices’ voting records and the decisional record of the Court as a whole. Prospects for the next term will also be looked at, including that of the newest appointee, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Registration is $18 per person and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.