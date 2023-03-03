MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning welcomes Rosanna Moran and the Tall Spire Ringers to lead an interactive handbells concert and workshop. The event will take place on March 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church.
The bell choir will ring some of your favorite music and then invite audience members to try their hand at ringing the bells. It is not necessary to read music (although it is helpful). The workshop will start with the basics of how to ring and end by playing a piece together. A member of the handbell ensemble will work with each person who wants to try, so that you will have your own personal tutor while the group plays.
Registration is $10 per person. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.