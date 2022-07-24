MANCHESTER -- The Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) will host Derek Boothby in Defence of King George, a talk about the “mad” king, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Burr and Burton Academy’s Bell Tower Room at Founders Hall and via Zoom.
The talk will cover issues such as: In the Declaration of Independence, King George III was accused of a long list of transgressions. Did he really deserve such treatment? He was alleged to be a tyrant and unfit to be ruler of a free people. Really? The colonists were understandably angry at the laws and taxes imposed on them from London, but should their anger be laid at the door of King George? In Hamilton he was portrayed as a preening fop, but what was he really like?
Registration is $18 per person and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please call 802-867-0111 or visit GMALL's website at greenmtnacademy.org.