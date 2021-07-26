MANCHESTER -- The Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) will welcome back Anne Corso, the executive director of the Southern Vermont Arts Center, to talk about the art of glass.
The talk will take place on Tuesday, August 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Inspired by this summer's exhibition "2021˚ F: 10th Anniversary of the Vermont Glass Guild at SVAC," Corso will discuss the history and future of glasswork.
For almost 4,000 years, glass has been made in the early furnaces of the Ancient Egyptians and Romans, by the pioneers of the Studio Glass Movement, and used by contemporary and performance artists of today pushing the boundaries of glass. Discover why artists, viewers, and consumers have been enchanted with this mercurial medium for nearly four millennia. Registration is $15 per person in advance. For more information or to register, please call 802-867-0111 or visit their website at greenmtnacademy.org.